Man Fatally Stabs Another After He Complains About His Loud Snoring

In January, according to the New York Post, a man reportedly stabbed his neighbor to death simply because he complained that he was a loud snorer. The homicide apparently was the final act in a situation marked by escalating uneasiness between two who resided in Pennsylvania - Christopher James Casey, 56, who was charged with murdering Robert Wallace, 62.

They lived in a duplex with a common wall.

Okay, I get it - snoring can be very annoying. It can be more than just a nostril nuisance. If you are trying to sleep next to a person who snores, you probably won't get too much satisfactory shut-eye. But it shouldn't be such an issue that someone gets killed over it.

What in the world went on that led to this violent crime? We're on the case for you!

Wallace Went To Casey's Home And Things Got Tense Fast

Wallace And Casey Were Evidently Arguing

Per the Post, "Wallace showed up at Casey's residence in Hatboro — about 20 miles north of Philadelphia — while Casey was eating dinner, pulled out a screen, and unlocked a window on Casey's porch before the two began yelling at each other."

It got much worse from there, evidently.

The men verbally fought and then Casey allegedly stabbed Wallace with "a large, military-style knife." He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Two Neighbors Had Been Engaged In An Ongoing Wrangle

Their Hostility Apparently Lasted For 18 Months Before The Murder

Casey told police that he and Wallace had a history of arguing over Casey's snoring for the past year and a half.

Their fighting got to the point that police were called "numerous" times.

Per the Post about the murder, "He [Casey] called 911 and told emergency dispatchers that Wallace "broke my window," police said in an affidavit. "I attacked my neighbor. He came to attack me."

Casey faced charges including voluntary manslaughter, possessing instruments of a crime, and third-degree murder. His bail was $1 million.

Casey Will Serve Time In Jail

He Apologized To Wallace's Family In Court

Christopher Casey recently pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime, the Post reported. His sentence is "11 and a 1/2 to 23 months in county jail but will be freed after 8 and a 1/2 months in jail..."

James Lyons, Casey's lawyer, reportedly said, "He was terrified of this guy, and he believed that he had no option."