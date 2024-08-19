Casey Kasem's Daughter Wants Father's Remains Returned To U.S. After 'Cheers' Star Buried Him In Norway

Casey Kasem's daughter Kerri wants her father's remains returned to the United States a decade after he passed away. The actor died in 2015 at 82. Kasem was the voice of Shaggy Rogers in Scooby-Doo and also the King of the Top 40 Countdown.

Following his death, Kerri and her siblings went on a legal tirade against his widow Jean Kasem, an actor who played on Cheers. They accused her of elder abuse. The matter was settled in 2019 out of court. However, the issue of his burial remains. Jean buried him in Oslo, Norway. However, friends and family say Kasem wanted to be buried in the Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles.

"Eventually," Kerri told Fox News. "I can't say there are plans right now, [but] it will happen. I just can't tell you."

Kerri described his current burial place as beautiful. But she said Kasem wanted to be buried in California, which was his home. "[Norway] is probably one of the most beautiful places I've ever seen," Kerri explained. "It's a country that is stunning, but it's not where my dad wanted to be... His final wish was to be buried in California, where he had been living for 58 years."

"I guess there's this beauty with a bit of anger," she said. "When I was walking towards his grave, I started to get a little shaky and a little emotional," she recalled. "When I got there, I just had a sense of peace come over me. He's not there — he's with me. And then I felt a little upset about the fact that he's buried in a place he didn't want to be. Other people would like to pay their respects... family members and fans."

Casey Kasem's Drama

However, she found his grave site to be upsetting.

"I was upset," Kerri shared. "But it was also accompanied by a feeling of, 'We'll get him back. We'll get him buried where he wanted to be at Forest Lawn in California.'"

Meanwhile, Jean previously fired back at how Kasem's children treated her following his death. She said that they have hated her for much of their relationship.

"Casey and I were lovingly married for 34 years," she wrote in a statement. "We have a daughter named Liberty. Casey's adult children Kerri, Julie and Mike, from a prior marriage... grew up with their mother and have a deep-seated hatred towards me, who only financially supported them throughout their lives. When Kerri, Julie and Mike became involved with Scientology, Casey and I financially cut them off. They then attempted to frame me with a vicious character assassination campaign, seeking media attention to disseminate a false narrative and extort money from me."