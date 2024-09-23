Casey Anthony's Married Lover Allegedly Tried To Cheat On Her

After moving in with her new married lover, things appear to repeat themselves for her. The formerly accused first-degree murderer and then acquitted, Casey Anthony, has found out, unfortunately, that her 48-year-old boyfriend, Tyson Ray Rhodes, has been using the dating app Hinge to message other women.

In case you missed it, Rhodes blew up his 20-year marriage to be with Anthony. She moved in with him in Tennessee months after meeting him. According to the New York Post, two women came forward to confirm Rhodes' use of the dating app and even showed their private conversations with him. In them, Rhodes presents himself as single or divorced, despite him still being legally married.

One of them even confronted Rhodes regarding his relationship with Anthony, referencing a previous New York Post article that went a couple of days earlier. One of the women said: "So he's still married and he is dating Casey Anthony on the side, but he's still on dating apps." She concludes: "I'm not just a 'no,' I'm a 'hell no.' He is absolutely not the right guy for me." Rhodes has not commented on the news.

The Anthony-Rhodes Relationship

Reportedly, Rhodes had been messaging these women for the past few weeks while he was already dating Anthony. Anthony's relationship with Rhodes began in January after meeting in a gym in California. Afterward, the Rhodes family moved to Tennessee, and then Anthony moved in with Rhodes. Previously Rhodes told his wife about his intentions of getting a divorce.

One of Anthony's friends talked with the Post: "She doesn't care if he's married or not. I was like, 'Casey, a married guy?' and she just laughed and said, 'Oh shut up, I'm living the life I want.'"

Casey Anthony is notorious for her infamous murder trial. While living with her parents, Casey's daughter, Caylee Anthony was reported missing on July 15, 2008. After falsely telling the police that a nanny kidnapped Caylee, the state charged Casey with first-degree murder. Unfortunately, Caylee's skeletal remains were found inside a laundry bag near the Anthony residence in December 2008.

While the State of Florida sought the death penalty, a jury found Casey not guilty of first-degree murder. After Casey was acquitted, a public outrage in social media ensued. A HLN host at the time, Nancy Grace, labeled Casey as a "tot mom."