Carrot Top Remembers 30 Year Friendship With Toby Keith

Many people might imagine that Carrot Top's appearance in Toby Keith's 'Red Solo Cup' video is just a fun little reference. For the initiated, it acts as a fun reminder of a previous time. However, people might not know that their relationship spans across 3 decades.

Recently, USA Today publishes an article, speaking with comedian Carrot Top in the build up to a huge celebration of Toby Keith in Nashville. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, and more honor their lost friend in a charity show. Now, Carrot Top reveals how deep his relationship was with the late great country giant.

Carrot Top and Toby Keith's Relationship Over The Years

Apparently, country singers and comedians tend to overlap. Toby Keith was one of the people who would frequently go to Carrot Top's shows. Eventually, they come to meet and the country heavyweight comes to know Top personally offstage as Scott Thompson. Upon learning of the country music connection with Thompson's father, Keith busts out a signed copy of his debut album for him.

Ever since, the pair were thicker than thieves. Carrot Top and his father always embrace the traditional past but Keith becomes a fast favorite after their meeting. Now, he represents a larger embrace of the American way. "You can't play a Toby Keith hit and not expect to hear part of that crowd cheer very loudly in appreciation," Thompson adds. "Toby was a performer with larger-than-life charisma and an artist with a distinctive, fun style."

As time passes, Carrot Top and Toby Keith remain friends. The comedian quickly aids Keith for the 'Red Solo Cup' video, adding to the overall silliness and levity of the record. Frequent lunches, attending shows, they always rekindle their relationship amidst their busy schedules.

Moreover, Toby Keith's last show comes in junction with Carrot Top as well. The comedian explains how he scrambles after his own show to get on stage with his dear friend. "I was also performing somewhere else that night," Carrot Top recalls on a podcast. "So he let his show run long enough for me to run in the building, literally. When I showed up, he immediately said 'Carrot Top is in the house,' then he put his arm around me and we sang 'Courtesy of the Red White and Blue.' The last song he ever sang was on stage was with me."