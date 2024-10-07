Carrie Underwood's Son Had Unexpected Reaction To Mom Joining 'American Idol'

Carrie Underwood has already punched her ticket as one of the country genre's best and brightest! Naturally, when news of the superstar becoming a judge on American Idol made the rounds online, people were excited! But, one person in particular was the most hyped for Underwood of them all: her son, Isaiah. Per PEOPLE, Isaiah's reaction to Underwood's new gig is the sweetest thing imaginable!

"My son thinks I'm singing somewhere, so he's like, 'God, please give her all the right words and help her sing great,'" Underwood stated. "Mike [Underwood's husband] was like, 'She's not singing.'" Sometimes, the support is good enough! Someone can have no idea what you specifically do for a job, but as long as they're encouraging, that makes all the difference!

"They don't really know what I do. They do, but they don't, which I kind of love. I'm 'mom' to them," Underwood continued. "They love seeing me on TV. But even with younger kids who obviously did not see me on American Idol or early in my career, to some kiddos, [Saturday Night Football] is what they know me from. So, I'll take it. That's really amazing."

Carrie Underwood Is Going To 'American Idol,' And Her Son Is Adorably All For It

It's clear Underwood adores her family, which is obvious if you follow her Instagram page! "Took the little man to [at]sixflagsmagicmountain today for some Mom/Jake time! We rode rides, played games, got soaked, ate sooooo much ice cream and candy, bought random souvenirs and had the best day! This season of life flies by way too fast. I'm glad we got the chance to slow it down and just enjoy each other for the day!" Underwood posted.

