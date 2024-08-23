Carrie Underwood's Husband Didn't Want Her To Join 'American Idol': Report

Carrie Underwood is returning to her roots in a big way, stepping up to the judges' table to replace Katy Perry on American Idol. However, it came as a big decision for Underwood and her family. Underwood's husband Mike Fisher reportedly didn't want her to join the show, expressing concern, according to She Knows.

At least, that's what inside sources are saying. Keep in mind that we have to take these reports with a grain of salt. They could be valid or they could be hearsay. But rumblings are that Fisher told her to turn it down, but the family decided the pay was worth it. American Idol is rumored to pay Underwood $25 million a season.

"Mike didn't want her to do Idol initially, but she insisted, and the paycheck is substantial," the source said.

Underwood's husband expressed concern about her work-life balance. Their home is in Tennessee, but American Idol predominantly films in Los Angeles. The couple also shares two children, so it's something to consider.

Carrie Underwood On 'American Idol'

"Mike is worried Carrie won't be able to balance her life, commuting between Tennessee and L.A," the source said. "It's a huge adjustment, more than her residency in Las Vegas, which they never saw eye to eye on, either."

The inside source also said that Underwood is very nervous about the role. She's hoping that her return lives up to expectations. The singer is putting a lot of pressure on her shoulders for this to work out. "Carrie will either rise to the occasion and shine brightly, like she's usually done in the past, or she'll sink under the enormous expectations," the insider said. "She's got her fingers crossed, and she's praying a ton that this works out, but only time will tell."

Underwood is also dealing with outside pressure from critics. We'll see how she performs when the show returns.

"Haters claim Carrie will have a hard time living up to Katy [Perry], who was outrageous and a great mentor," the insider."Carrie is desperate to prove she will not only thrive but can also bring in the ratings," the insider added.