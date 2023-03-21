Carrie Underwood is an avid gardener and she has a beautiful property in Tennessee where she grows her fresh fruits and vegetables. Underwood also has chickens on her property, and she provided them with the most adorable chicken coop that looks like a mini-house.

Underwood recently teamed up with garden experts from Epic Gardening, who helped her outfit her greenhouse. In the process, she shared a tour of her garden and property. The singer and the garden experts checked out her chicken coop, and they were instantly impressed. The coop is a good size and features white siding, real windows and a shingled roof. It also features a little cupola and weathervane on the roof for added flair.

Underwood shared that she wanted to make the chicken coop match their home. The video also shows that the chickens have a long run that is fully fenced in, so they are protected from predators.

See it here:

Homes & Gardens consulted Chickens & More founder Chris Lesley on the quality of the coop, and she said the coop could use some more items for stimulation for the chickens, such as structures to climb on or plants. Lesley also praised Underwood's nesting box, which allows one to take eggs without going inside the coop. She also says having the chicken coop on a hill like Underwood's is a good idea.

After a quick tour of the chicken coop, Underwood and the garden experts went to work on her greenhouse, and they assembled planters, potted trees and planted strawberries and other crops. She shared some of her gardening goals throughout the video, one of which is to grow enough fruits and vegetables that she no longer needs to buy produce at the grocery store.

Underwood often shares the products of her garden during the warmer months. In July of 2022, she shared a video featuring the many fruits and vegetables she grew in her garden, set to her song, "Garden," from her Denim and Rhinestones album.

"My garden is one of my happy places...when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection," she wrote alongside the video. "Enjoy a little taste of calm...from my #Garden to yours."

