Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious TikTok Video Showing Us What Marriage is Like

Carrie Underwood is fully embracing TikTok and we are we living for it! The country singer recently uploaded a hilarious video showing off what her marriage is like with husband Mike Fisher, and, let me tell you, it involves a lot of dirty socks! The video starts off by seeing Fisher's dirty clothes across the floor, as a montage begins going along with Underwood and country music singer Jason Aldean's single, "If I Didn't Love You."

Underwood captioned the Tiktok video, "I must really truly love him... Who can relate?! #If I Didn't Love You." Honestly, this is a great way to promote the song, I can totally see TikTok users picking up on this trend. Social media for the win!

The country star goes on to show several other of Fisher's habits, which include buying unlimited amounts of hats, hanging up deer heads all over the walls and even having a taxidermy wolf in the middle of their living room. The best part of the video definitely has to be when she shows us her adorable dog, Zero! *Don't worry, Zero is 100% real.) You know what they say, sometimes marriage comes at a price, and as long as these two are okay with their habits, then it's all good!

The couple recently celebrated their 11th marriage anniversary in July. They share two children, 6-year-old Isaiah, and 2-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a retired NHL Hockey player and is now partnered with hunting apparel company Catchin' Deers. As far as Underwood, the country singer is getting ready for another Las Vegas residency, which is set to start in December. The singer was also recently nominated for the Entertainer of the Year Award at this year's CMA Awards ,which are set to take place on Nov. 10. The ceremony will be hosted by Luke Bryan.

"If I Didn't Love You" is nearing the top spot on country radio, and is currently sitting at No. 2 on the Billboard charts. It is set to be featured on Aldean's upcoming album, "Macon."

Speaking with Good Morning America about the duet, The American Idol winner stated, "Jason asked if I would sing 'If I Didn't Love You' with him," she recently shared. "I knew I liked the song, and Jason and I have actually been trying to do things together over the years. We've sang together before, but we've never officially recorded anything together. It just kind of felt like this could be our moment."

The Grammy winner added, "I felt like it was a little bit of an unexpected duet to other people, but I feel like I always knew at some point I'd probably sing with him officially, and this just seemed like the stars were aligning and it just seemed like it was going to be the perfect fit."

