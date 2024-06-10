Carrie Underwood Takes A Hard Fall Off Stage After Playing In Pouring Rain

Carrie Underwood was one of the main attractions of the recent Carolina Country Music Fest. Underwood was so captivating, in fact, that a sudden downpour would punctuate most of her performance at the event. At the end of her set, Underwood was exiting the stage when fans noticed she fell — extremely hard, by the looks of it. You can even hear some people in attendance scream when it happens. TMZ happened to capture some footage of Underwood's fall.

#CarrieUnderwood fell as she was exiting the stage after her concert this weekend ? https://t.co/P4Am5DJH1O pic.twitter.com/jQ7WyNFo3k — TMZ (@TMZ) June 10, 2024

It's unclear in the footage whether she lost her footing descending the steps in the back or if she fell through the stage itself. Truthfully, it looks like Underwood falls off a cliff with how sudden and steep the fall appears. By all accounts, it would, at present, appear as though something went terribly wrong.

Since the incident, the eight-time Grammy winner would lightly allude to the mishap on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we'll never forget! Thanks for being awesome, [hashtag]MyrtleBeach!!!"

For now, it seems as though Underwood is fine following the fall.

The magnetic performance seems to have fully swung the court of public opinion back in her favor following May's minor controversy surrounding a baby bird. She decided to adopt what she believed to be a defenseless baby bird she found on her porch.

"About a week ago, a bird fell out of its nest outside of my door. It was clearly way too young to take care of itself...we tried to put it back, but the next day it was out of the nest again. This time, it was dead. It also had a sibling nearby...I figured the mother abandoned the nest because it smelled like humans," Underwood stated on Instagram.

The internet was divided as people argued over the merits of whether it was appropriate to "adopt" the bird or not. Now, however, everyone is firmly back on Underwood's side. If anything, the rain-soaked spectacle has only boosted Underwood's credentials!