Carrie Underwood is a known fan of entertainment that falls on the "scarier" side. She has shared her love for AMC's The Walking Dead in the past, and while backstage at a recent show, she wore a sweatshirt featuring the movie poster of a classic 1970s horror flick.
Underwood shared the photo to give a shoutout to the rock band I Prevail, who came to see her show and posed in the photos with her. But eagle-eyed fans noticed her unique sweatshirt, which bares the visuals from the 1976 movie, Carrie. The hoodie reads, "If you've got a taste for terror... take Carrie to the prom," with photos of Sissy Spacek as the classic character. The bottom of the hoodie reads, "If only they knew she had the power."
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLfx1jPG0T/
Of course, the sweatshirt is a humorous choice, as Underwood shares a name with the character and she is famous for her revenge songs, such as "Before He Cheats" and others. The film, based on Stephen King's 1974 novel of the same name, was released in November 1976 and has been lauded as one of the greatest horror movies of all time. Underwood made no mention of the sweatshirt in the caption of the post, but she thanked I Prevail for attending her show.
