Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Strategy as American Idol Judge

It's almost time for Carrie Underwood to make her big debut as judge on the next season of American Idol. Naturally, she has to think about how she wants to approach the gauntlet of new singers trying to break on the hit TV show. Thankfully, it seems as if she's got her strategy down pat.

Recently, Carrie Underwood makes an appearance at SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour inside Resorts World Las Vegas. There, she discusses a little bit about her new stint as judge on American Idol. Consequently, it's easy to wonder what's going through her mind as she gets ready to judge a bunch of new talent. Evidently, the 'Before He Cheats' singer already knows how she wants to approach her judging style.

Carrie Underwood Breaks Down Her Thought Process Heading Into The American Idol Judge Seat

Ultimately, Carrie finds it important to balance her own thoughtful criticism with the knowledge of what it means to be up on the Idol stage. "I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind," she explains. "I think that's the whole point 'cause people are coming in, and you know ... it's dreams. You're a part of somebody's story from that moment on. I think it's important to be honest, but I think it's also very important to be kind. Hopefully, I can marry all of those together."

Additionally, Carrie believes that her versatility as a singer makes her a better, more open minded judge as well. "That's right. Well, I feel like I've been very blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I've been able to be part of many other genres of music as well," Underwood adds. "I mean, I've got a song with Papa Roach right now. It's a lot of fun. I like to think that I'm versatile, and hopefully when I listen to people come in and audition I can have any lense I need to put on as far as what kind of music I'm thinking."