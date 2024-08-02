Carrie Underwood Reveals Biggest Hurdle About Being 'American Idol' Judge

Carrie Underwood is replacing Katy Perry on American Idol. Recently, the singer opened up about returning to the music competition. It will be a change for Underwood to be sitting on the other side of the judges' table. The last time she was on the show, she was competing for her chance at stardom.

However, according to Fox News, Underwood said she faces one big hurdle about being a judge. She said, "I do have a big problem ... I can't lie."

"I feel like I'll be very honest but hopefully constructive and encouraging," Underwood told Good Morning America. Don't expect her to be Simon Cowell as Underwood said she won't be too tough with the contestants. Viewers should ask her kids. However, returning to Idol feels like going home.

"It feels like home," Underwood said. "There are so many people that even still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant. I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight, and help. . . . "

'American Idol' Execs Talk Carrie Underwood

Meanwhile, American Idol execs explain why Underwood is the perfect person to replace Perry on the show.

"This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America's hearts on 'Idol' and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television," Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, said in a press release. "This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."