Carrie Underwood Makes An Insane Amount Every Time Her Sunday Night Football Anthem Is Played — Here's How Much

Carrie Underwood's opener for NBC's Sunday Night Football is iconic. 2024 is her 12th season doing this performance. Throughout the years, many have assumed she makes a mint from it. And that she does.

Last year, a SportsKeeda report uncovered that the country singer earned a large sum of $1,000,000 every single time the song was aired last year in 2023. That's a lot of money.

We can use this report to go one step further and estimate how much this song has earned her in her career.

The amount Carrie Underwood has earned from these performances is not officially confirmed. Using simple maths, however, we can form a pretty solid estimate. Using statistics gathered from around the internet, we have a good idea of how much Sunday Night Football has earned Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood Makes $1 Million For Each Performance

Unfortunately, it's not so simple to discover just how much Carrie Underwood has earned from every performance of Sunday Night Football. This is because it's hard to pin down exactly how many performances have aired.

Additionally, the star likely wouldn't have gotten paid the same for each performance each year. Although the sums won't be the same, the value of the money made may be more similar than they seem. For the purposes of getting a figure, we'll assume she's earned the equivalent of $1 million for each performance the past 12 years.

It's estimated she's sung the song 194 times. From 2013 to 2021, each season consisted of 17 games. This then expanded to 18 games a year, effective from 2022. Multiplying all this together gets us 189 performances. If you want to count the performances in this current year at the time of writing, then that number increases to 194.

With almost 200 performances, this means that Carrie Underwood has likely made almost $200,000,000 from Sunday Night Football alone. An absolutely ludicrous amount of money.

Making the songs are hard work, however. Carrie Underwood sings the opening for every possible matchup that could occur, even the matchups that are extremely unlikely. That's a lot of singing.