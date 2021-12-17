Carrie Underwood + John Legend Impress Blake Shelton With 'Austin' Duet

Carrie Underwood and John Legend impressed Blake Shelton with a duet performance of Shelton's first No. 1 hit, "Austin," during an episode of Legend's behind-the-scenes series Trailer Talk.

During a segment Underwood filmed with Legend before NBC's The Voice finale on Dec. 14, they talked about Underwood's Christmas album (2020's My Gift) plus her advice for competition show contestants.

The pair was together for a season finale performance of "Hallelujah." They warmed up on Legend's Trailer Talk with a friendly exercise of one-upmanship aimed at Legend's fellow coach and Underwood's fellow country music superstar.

"I know that this show is all about friendly competition amongst the judges and I feel like because you can sing anything, I would love to hear your voice on something country," Underwood said. "So I think we should sing a Blake Shelton song and you should show him how it's done."

Read More: TikTok Benefitted Country Artists of All Ages and Career Phases in 2021

Shelton couldn't even tease Underwood and Legend after this strong of a performance. The Oklahoma native responded to the episode with a concise, affirmative "damn y'all."

Collaborations defined The Voice's 2021 finale. Kelly Clarkson understudies Girl Named Tom made history when the sibling trio became the first group to win the competition series.

"Austin" Lyrics

She left without leavin' a number

Said she needed to clear her mind

He figured she'd gone back to Austin

'Cause she talked about it all the time

It was almost a year before she called him up

Three rings and an answering machine is what she got

If your callin' 'bout the car I sold it

If this is Tuesday night I'm bowlin'

If you've got somethin' to sell your wastin' your time, I'm not buyin'

If it's anybody else wait for the tone you know what to do

And P.S., if this is Austin, I still love you

The telephone fell to the counter

She heard but she couldn't believe

What kind of man would hang on that long

What kind of love that must be

She waited three days and then she tried again

She didn't know what she'd say

But she heard three rings and then

If it's Friday night I'm at the ball game

And first thing Saturday if it don't rain

I'm headed out to the lake and I'll be gone all weekend long

But I'll call you back when I get home on Sunday afternoon

And P.S., if this is Austin, I still love you

Well this time she left her number

But not another word

When she waited by the phone on Sunday evening

And this is what he heard

If your callin' 'bout my heart it's still yours

I should have listened to it a little more

Then it wouldn't have taken me so long

To know where I belong

And by the way boy this is no machine your talkin' to

Can't you tell, this is Austin, and I still love you

I still love you

