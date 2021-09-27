Carrie Underwood Shares Christmas Song 'Favorite Time of Year'

Carrie Underwood is ready to celebrate the holiday season with a treat for us all! The 37-year old country singer recently released a special edition of her Christmas album, My Gift, which features her exclusive song Favorite Time of Year that was previously available on Amazon Music!

The original version of the album, released on September 25, 2020, included holiday classics such as O Holy Night, Hallelujah, Little Drummer Boy, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, and more. My Gift quickly debuted at number one across multiple global charts, including Holiday and Christian Charts, and the Billboard's Country chart.

The new special edition includes 3 additional tracks including Favorite Time of Year, All is Well, and Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water, which was performed on her HBO Max Special My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood.

The countdown to Christmas is on and #MyGift (Special Edition) is now available with 3 additional tracks including #FavoriteTimeOfYear! 🎁✨ https://t.co/IfJtwwDz3x pic.twitter.com/BlSbv9IMXr — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 24, 2021

The news of Underwood sharing her new holiday single comes after Kelly Clarkson also announced a new Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around..., along with a new catchy single, Christmas Isn't Canceled Just You. Clarkson's new album is set to be released on October 15 via Atlantic Records, which will be her ninth studio album and second Christmas album.

"My Gift (Special Edition)" Track List

Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad)

O Holy Night (Traditional)

Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

Away In A Manger (Traditional)

Silent Night (Traditional)

Favorite Time Of Year (Carrie Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, Chris DeStefano)

All Is Well (Michael W. Smith, Wayne Kirkpatrick)

Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max's MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood) (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia, Chris DeStefano)

Related Videos