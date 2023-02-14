Carrie Underwood's Offstage Clothing is Hilariously Relatable

Country star Carrie Underwood is always spotted wearing a glamorous dress and flowing hair at her concerts and when she steps out on the red carpet. But when the makeup comes off and she's got no plans for the evening, it turns out she dresses a lot like we do. Her cozy outfit of choice? Comfy sweats, of course.

The singer posted a selfie from her tour bus over the weekend that highlighted exactly how she likes to dress on her off days. Best of all? It's a look you can totally cop if you want to be Underwood's twin.

In the photo she shared to her Instagram, Underwood can be seen wearing an olive sweatshirt with ten multicolored chickens emblazoned across the front. She's wearing light makeup with mascara and lip balm in the photo, her blonde hair cascading around her shoulders. Paired with the sweatshirt at the bottom? Probably a super comfortable pair of pillowy sweatpants, if we had to guess.

"Makes nice living...Lots of fancy clothes in closet...Wears chicken sweats she bought off Etsy," Underwood captioned her photo, followed by a winking face and a chicken emoji.

Advertisement

It's a decidedly different look than what we're all used to from the singer, but everyone has their favorite outfit they bust out when they're relaxing. And though Underwood has plenty of eye-catching, show-stopping outfits, she also knows how to get people to stop scrolling when she's not performing.

If you want to rock Underwood's look, you can find your own chicken-centric sweatshirt (which appears to be the same one) on Etsy -- for less than $30. And who wouldn't want to go twinning with Carrie Underwood?

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Introduces Fans to Adorable New Member of the Family