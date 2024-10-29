Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher's Marriage Is "In Crisis" And At Its "Breaking Point": Report

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's marriage is reportedly in crisis and has reached its breaking point. That's if you believe inside sources. Keep in mind with anonymous sources that we should take this info with a grain of salt.

Videos by Wide Open Country

But sources are saying that the two have "fallen out of love." The couple has been together for more than 14 years.

"They're at their breaking point, and friends are worried the pair have fallen out of love," a source told In Touch of the couple. Friends are "are also starting to fear the worst: that Carrie is getting tired of faking it. It's heartbreaking, but the marriage is clearly in crisis."

The source also claims that "They've been married for 14 years, but they haven't publicly celebrated their anniversary since 2021." Meanwhile, Fisher allegedly "never shows up at her events anymore." The source says that "People have been commenting on her Instagram posts about how little time she spends with her children, and they often ask where Mike is."

Carrie Underwood Drama

So what's the issue? Well, Underwood's "focus on her career over family time has always been an issue with them, but it's gotten a lot worse." Fisher felt disappointed with Underwood's Las Vegas residency and more recently with her joining American Idol.

"It's like she's living a nightmare at home, because they've been arguing so much," In Touch's source said. "She thinks he's jealous and controlling, and he accuses her of being 'too Hollywood' and of putting work first."

Previously, sources claimed that Fisher didn't want her to take the job on the music competition. He pointed out that it was a lot of traveling.

"Mike is worried Carrie won't be able to balance her life, commuting between Tennessee and L.A," the source said. "It's a huge adjustment, more than her residency in Las Vegas, which they never saw eye to eye on, either."

"Carrie will either rise to the occasion and shine brightly, like she's usually done in the past, or she'll sink under the enormous expectations," the insider also said. "She's got her fingers crossed, and she's praying a ton that this works out, but only time will tell."