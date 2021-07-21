Carrie Underwood's 'American Idol' Winning Moment Still Gives Me Goosebumps

I'm a sucker when it comes to music competitions. I love watching "The Voice," "American Idol", and "America's Got Talent" on a regular basis because I find them so entertaining. Is there anything better than an 18-year-old crying their eyes out because Kelly Clarkson, Simon Cowell, Luke Bryan, Adam Levine, or Blake Shelton are rooting for them as an artist? It's wonderful and surely very inspiring. By far one of my favorite videos in the world is Carrie Underwood winning season 4 of Fox's American Idol. This win made her one of the biggest stars in country music today, and well, for a very good reason.

Let's rewind a little bit and go back to 2005 to the moment that changed Underwood's life. The Oklahoma native showed up to her audition with her mother, wearing a very bright pink shirt and curly blond hair. There she paced the hallway before going in to sing for judges Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell. Unfortunately, Paula Abdul was absent that day for unknown reasons. But after walking inside the room Jackson asked Underwood if she was nervous to which she responded yes since Cowell was "scary."

The "American Idol" audition was very funny in itself since you can clearly tell that she was so worried, sharing hilarious things such as that she used to play quarterback for the youth football team in her hometown, and saying that she had a third nipple. She also shared that Martina McBride was her favorite singer and that she could successfully cluck like a chicken. Safe to say that the then 21-year old left the judges blown away with her cover of Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me."

So with this audition, it didn't just lead her straight to the show, but she actually dominated the fourth season of the singing competition and was crowned the winner on May 25, 2005. A golden ticket indeed. I always get emotional when I see her reaction to the win since you can tell that she didn't really expect it, but it's so eternally grateful for her time on the show. Celebrating her win, she sang Rascal Flatts "Bless the Broken Road," capturing the hearts of everyone.

Flash forward to a few months later the "American Idol " Winner released her debut album, "Some Hearts," which was a massive hit. Ever since then the songwriter went on to win several Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, 8 American Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

The 38-year-old "Cry Pretty" singer is now married to Mike Fisher and Is mom to two beautiful children. As far as what the superstar doing now, it was recently announced that she will have a Las Vegas residency, "Reflection" that will start in December 2021 extending through April 2022 due to high demand. So yeah, safe to say that this country singer is doing just fine and it's all thanks to a show and her incredible talent.