carol-burnett-has-no-plans-to-retire-at-91

Even in her 90s, comedy icon and actress Carol Burnett shows no signs of waving goodbye to Hollywood anytime soon. At her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in LA on Thursday, Burnett quipped that retirement isn't on her radar as long as work remains her favorite pastime.

"Well, as long as it's going to be fun. I'm in it for fun," the 91-year-old legend told Fox News. In fact, Burnett has an ongoing gig. Her latest role is in Apple TV+'s Palm Royale, which has been renewed for a second season.

Burnett admitted that the impressive cast, which includes Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Josh Lucas, attracted her to the role. "Then I read the script, and so that was the cherry on top of the sundae. So, I'm thrilled with coming back a second season," she added.

Carol Burnett Reveals the Actors She'd Most Like to Work With

Even after decades in show business, Burnett admits there's a deep bench of talent she'd still like to work with. Her top choice is one of the best actresses around. "I would say Meryl Streep because she's funny and boy, can she sing." However, a few boy toys also enter into the equation. "George Clooney — for obvious reasons. Bradley Cooper — for obvious reasons," Burnett quipped.

"I've had good fortune of working with, in my career, over all those 300 people, because of my show. Eleven years, two guest stars a week. I'm just so lucky," she added.

During her speech at the event, Burnett reminisced about her childhood near the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. She fondly recalled strolling to Grauman's Chinese Theatre with her grandmother, marveling at the handprints and footprints embedded in the sidewalk. Burnett quipped that when she and her grandmother could afford to visit the Chinese Theatre, they would "borrow" all the toilet paper from the women's restroom after enjoying a film.

Burnett remarked that as a child, she "never dreamed" she would one day leave her handprints and footprints in the ground, 80 years later.

Later in her speech, she expressed gratitude to her Palm Royale co-star, Laura Dern, for ensuring the ceremony took place on Thursday. "Thank you, from the bottom of my heart," Burnett said to Dern.