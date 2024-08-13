Carol Burnett Blasts Modern Day Comedies As "Not Funny"

Carol Burnett is an icon in the comedy world. But she's not a big fan of modern-day comedies, calling them more crass than bringing the laughs.

Burnett is the visionary behind The Carol Burnett Show. She was a big fan of other Golden Era comedies such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and All in The Family. She said these comedies didn't forget to focus on characters as much as they did on laughs.

"They are funny and character-driven, they're not scatological or blue," she shared on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast (via Fox News). But when it comes to modern-day comedies, she feels they're a little vulgar for the sake of being vulgar. Basically she called them just not funny to her.

She said, "I'm not a prude, but sometimes I think some of the stuff today... it's been kind of easy to get a laugh by being a little blue. I don't mind if it's within the character, but if they do it just to say a bad word, I think it's boring, and it's not funny."

Meanwhile, the comedy legend revealed what shows she considers funny. She said, "Funny is The Dick Van Dyke Show. Funny is Mary, Bob Newhart, All in the Family - and they hold up today."

Carol Burnett Opens Up About Modern Day Comedies

However, that hasn't stopped her from hopping on modern-day comedies and shows. For Burnett, she's looking for a good time on set.

"Well, as long as it's going to be fun. I'm in it for fun," Burnett remarked. For instance, she recently starred in Palm Royale. "All they had to do was say who was in it and I said, 'I'm there.' I don't care what you want me to do."

"I said, 'I'm in,'" Burnett added. "Then I read the script, and so that was the cherry on top of the sundae. So, I'm thrilled with coming back a second season."

Burnett also said that there are a few Hollywood celebrities she would still like to act with.