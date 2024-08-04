Carly Pearce Trashes and Kicks Out Disrespectful Fan at Show

Rule number one is to avoid antagonizing the artist you paid to see. The last thing the artist wants is for a heckler to harass them while they're trying to entertain the masses. However, it seems like this one guy didn't quite get the memo. Consequently, Carly Pearce wasn't having it.

Recently, Carly Pearce performs at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. There, she performs ahead of Parker McCollum and introduces one of her songs to the crowd. It's normal for artists to engage in a bit of banter or speak a little bit to transition into a song. However, this heckler either wants her to hurry up so they can get to Parker McCollum or just generally relishes in being a jerk. Regardless, Carly Pearce doesn't take very kindly when they yell 'no one cares.'

Carly Pearce Loses It at Disrespectful Fan, Kicks Him Out Immediately

Carly goes off on a tirade, demanding security to get this guy off the premises so she can continue her set in peace. "Somebody get him out of here, I do not want him at my show. Get out of my show," she exclaims. "If you're gonna be an a**hole, you're gonna have to say it to me and then get the f**k out of my show. I do not have time for d***s... see you later."

Apparently, this is the first time she has had to do this too. Afterwards, Carly addresses the crowd and informs them how she doesn't tolerate the disrespect, no matter what. "This is the first time I have sent somebody out of one of my shows, but if you're going to be that mean and disrespect me, you are not welcome," she says.

Good for Carly Pearce for standing up for herself during the concert. Moreover, it's great that security didn't have the time or the patience to endure any hecklers in the crowd. The last thing you want is one random disrupting the peace for everyone else.