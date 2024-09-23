Carly Pearce Says Mom Was Angry At Her For Cussing Out Concert Heckler

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Carly Pearce, famous country songwriter and performer, revealed how her mother reacted to her interaction with a heckler, back in August.

While Pearce was performing in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, a rude fan began heckling her out of the blue. She answered by cussing him and had him removed from the venue.

Reflecting on the incident, Pearce said the following: "Of course, people were like, 'You could have used a different word' or 'You could have had a little bit more reserve.' And I mean, my mom agreed."

She continued about his mother: "She was like, 'You didn't have to say that word.' And I was like, 'I understand."

However, Pearce still thinks she was right when she defended herself against the heckler. "But at the end of the day, we're artists, and we're putting our heart and souls out every night," she said.

Pearce also commented on how female country musicians are viewed in the community: "I think as a female in country music — I've talked to a few of my other female friends in the industry, and it's like, 'The boys do it, and it's cool', but if I do it, it's like, 'She's being disrespectful.'"

The Heckler Gets Called Out

Back at the August concert, witnesses reported that after Pearce said to the crowd that she wanted to talk from the heart - "wanted to tell you all a little about me" -, a man yelled: "no one cares."

Visibly frustrated, Pearce addressed the heckler: "Somebody get him out of here. I do not want him at my show." She continued by saying: "If you're gonna be an a--hole, then you're gonna have to say it to me and get the f--- out of my show," and added: "I do not have time for dicks. See ya later."

She then turned to her crowd and said: "That is the first time I have sent somebody out of one of my shows, but if somebody's gonna be that mean and disrespect me, you are not welcome."

She even talked about her father, who was present at the concert. "My dad is right here, and I think he's gonna have a heart attack," she said. "I'm sorry Daddy, but if you're an a--hole, you have to leave."

Sitting with singer-songwriter Jordan Davis, Pearce reflects on the event by saying: "...you shouldn't bully people, whether it's on social media, at a show, like, we're human beings, too. And it's just not nice. And I think people should just be kinder."

After releasing her latest album in June, Carly Pearce will tour North America and Europe for her Hummingbird 2024/2025 World Tour. The tour will start on October 3, 2024, in Windsor, Ontario, and will conclude on May 16, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.