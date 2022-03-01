Carly Pearce to be Inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

Reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce is set to be honored by her homestate of Kentucky. The Taylor Mill, Ky.-raised singer-songwriter will be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Renfro Valley on Friday, Oct. 28. Upon the announcement, Pearce lauded fellow Bluegrass State musicians, such as The Judds and Patty Loveless, whom she collaborated with on the Loretta Lynn tribute "Dear Miss Loretta."

"Kentucky is where I learned to love Country music and the incredibly talented musicians who wove their stories and texture throughout the genre. From straight-up sass of The Judds and Patty Loveless or truly understanding Loretta Lynn's heartache, to the Bluegrass tinge of Ricky Skaggs and Bill Monroe, their influences have driven my music," Pearce said in a press statement. "I am so excited and grateful to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame this Fall."

Additional inductees include Grand Ole Opry background vocalist Norah Lee Allen, Steel Guitar Hall of Famer Tommy White, "I'm From the Country" hit songwriter Marty Brown and posthumously, Bluegrass songwriting legend Pete Goble and master guitarist and legendary producer Paul Yandell.

Pearce is nominated for four Academy of Country Music awards at the upcoming 2022 ACM Awards, including Female Artist of the year and Album of the Year for 29: Written in Stone. She'll also join Ashley McBryde to perform their duet "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," which is nominated for Music Event of the Year.

