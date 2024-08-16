Carly Pearce Gets Backup From These Country Stars After Being Heckled

The girls in country music have to stick together. For a long time, men nearly monopolize the industry entirely. In an environment of bro country types, ultra masculine patriots, and country crooners masquerading as pop stars, women often lacked a space. However, it seems like it's slowly turning the other way now. Now, it's important that they look out for one another. That's what these two country stars are doing for Carly Pearce.

Recently, Carly Pearce appears on an episode of The Viall Files. There, she discusses the varying reactions to the heckling incident she just dealt with not long ago. At the time, she unloads on a random in the crowd yelling 'no one cares' while she talks with the audience between songs. For Carly, it feels refreshing to stand up for herself. Apparently, not everyone feels this way.

Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini Stick Up For Carly Pearce Amidst Heckling Incident at Concert

According to Carly, there are a fair share of finger waggers out there that feel she handled it wrong. ""So many people have said it's awesome that you stood up for yourself," Pearce explains. "There's of course other people who are like, 'You shouldn't have said those words.' And it's like, 'I understand but haven't you been a human and blown up at any point in your life?'"

However, female country artists in the industry felt tremendous relief when Carly spoke out against the heckler. "I've had other female country artists be like, 'Thank you for showing we are just like anybody else. We shouldn't be held to this standard that we can't call somebody out," she says.

Particularly, Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson go out of their way to commend Carly Pearce for her bravery and courage. Apparently, they texted Pearce within minutes of each other to show their love after the viral incident. Now, it just makes Carly grateful to have allies within the country industry. "Nobody really understands. The females in country music, there's so few of us," Pearce emphasizes. "When you have that kind of support from people that you love and are genuinely building you up, they're like 'I see you' and they understand it on a level that my girlfriend isn't going to understand. I'm glad to know they've got my back too."