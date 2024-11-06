Carly Pearce Faced A Childhood Fear — It Did Not Go Well

We all have childhood fears, even celebrities. And sometimes if we don't conquer them, those childhood fears extend into adulthood. American country singer and songwriter Carly Pearce decided it was time to face her childhood fear. The only problem was it didn't go as well as she had hoped.

Carly Pearce Faces Childhood Fear

While Disney World might not be the first place that pops into your mind when thinking of fear, it does for Carly Pearce. In an Instagram video she explains that the last time she visited Disney's Hollywood Studios park she was 11-years-old. At that time, she was too scared to ride one of Disney's most terrifying rides, The Tower Of Terror.

If you have ever been to Disney's Hollywood Studios then you know of this ride. I have no shame in admitting that I share Carly Pearce's childhood fear. When I was younger I refused to ride it. Not only does it combine my fear of heights and elevators, but a 13 story drop just doesn't seem like a good time to me.

Carly Pearce decided it was time to face her childhood fear, and on her most recent trip to Disney she rode the infamous Tower of Terror. If you were expecting a glorious video of the star conquering her fear with confidence, this isn't it! I hate to break it to you but Carly Pearce's childhood fear is still in full effect.

Facing Fears Like A Champ...Sort Of

The video shows Carly Pearce, sitting on the darkened ride. The last thing you hear her say is, "Are we just going to drop out of nowhere?" Then the remainder of the video is her endless screams as she repeatedly drops multiple stories. I think there are some moments of laughter in there as well but 95 percent of the video is her screaming in terror. No wonder it is called The Tower of Terror.

I wish I could laugh at her fear, but I understand it all too well. There is photographic evidence of me facing my fear, where I am clinging to my friend and bawling as we dropped 13 stories. Did I forget to mention that when they bring you to the top they open the elevator doors so you can see just how high you are before you plummet back down?

So, yea Carly Pearce I feel you girl! I feel connected to Carley Pearce now because she share the same childhood (and adult) fear. At the end of the ride she mentions, "I hate it. Holy s——t." My words after getting off the ride were similar and ended with something along the lines of "I am never doing that again!"