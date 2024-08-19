Carly Pearce Calls Out Fans For Not Saying She's Over Her Divorce

Carly Pearce wishes fans would just leave her personal life alone. It's frustrating to the singer that fans think she's still not over her divorce.

Pearce has been divorced from her ex Michael Ray for for years now. But fans still aren't over it, and they think Pearce isn't over it either. She said that fans still speculate that any breakup or heartbreak song has something to do with Ray. She is fed up with all of it.

During a recent round of Q&A on the singer's social media, a fan asked Pearce what she thought the biggest misconception that fans have about the singer."That I'm not over my divorce," the singer replied.

According to Pearce, some fans still think she's penning songs about her ex. However, according to Pearce, she said that she has long since closed the door on that part of her life. "It's been super hard to feel like every song I write since that very public situation is being attached that relationship, when in reality — that couldn't be further from the truth," Pearce wrote. "I've had relationships since then that I pull inspo from & even story lines that are just important to me in general."

Carly Pearce Clears The Air

Likewise, Pearce said that she always wrote ballads that are a little sad. Take her debut single "Every Little Thing" for instance. She recorded that song years before she and Ray got married. Besides clearing up misconceptions, Pearce also made headlines after she went off on a heckler at one of her shows.

"Somebody get him out of here, I do not want him at my show. Get out of my show," she yells. "If you're gonna be an a**hole, you're gonna have to say it to me and then get the f**k out of my show. I do not have time for d***s... see you later."

She later explained that the fan just brought out the worst in her. It brought out her anger.

"He hit me in a moment where my 'Kentucky' came out full-force, and I just, 'I'm so tired of being afraid of standing up for myself,'" Pearce said. "I guess people are learning a new side of me... If somebody's going to show disrespect at my show, get out."