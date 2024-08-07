Carly Pearce Breaks Silence About Her Fiery Response To Heckler

It's easy to just let people walk all over you. Sometimes, it gets to be a point where you're so conflict averse, people can get away with some blatant disrespect. Carly Pearce experienced this at a show and now, she's finally standing up for herself.

Recently, Carly speaks with iHeartCountry's Ashley Morrison in Tampa, Florida. There, she discusses the heckling incident and embracing this fiery side of herself she's revealing to the public. "He hit me in a moment where my 'Kentucky' came out full-force, and I just, 'I'm so tired of being afraid of standing up for myself,'" Pearce tells Morrison. ""I guess people are learning a new side of me... If somebody's going to show disrespect at my show, get out."

Carly Pearce Stands Up For Herself After Heckler Tries to Hijack The Show

Usually, Carly doesn't unleash on people like this. But one guy just took it way too far by endlessly pestering and heckling at her WE Fest performance. Consequently, it caused Pearce to unload on him.

She speaks with the audience between songs, using it as something of a bridge between songs. However, the guy goes out of his way to interject in the middle of her sentences. 'No one cares' echoes through the crowd. However, Carly doesn't brush off the random hater this time. Rather, she spews venom at him for disrespecting her and detracting from others' enjoyment of the show.

She calls for security to remove the heckler from the premises so she can continue her show in peace. ""Somebody get him out of here, I do not want him at my show. Get out of my show," she yells. "If you're gonna be an a**hole, you're gonna have to say it to me and then get the f**k out of my show. I do not have time for d***s... see you later."

Absolutely here for the era of Carly Pearce chucking lame dudes out of her shows.