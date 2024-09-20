Car Thief Gets Trapped Inside Corvette, Begs Owner For Help

Ah, good ol' Florida! A state with an infamous reputation throughout the decades! So, per Local 10, it's my honor to bring you my new favorite thief: Ravesh Rabindranauth. Now, Mr. Rabindranauth is a man of finesse and skill! Perhaps in a past life, he was a jewel thief! Or a safecracker in the days of the Wild West! In the modern day, however, he's merely a failed carjacker.

Rabindranauth saw a Corvette and figured he'd just take it. To his credit, he did manage to get in the car! The problem was that he couldn't get out. Julio Solano, the owner of said Corvette, had finished eating a nice breakfast. He returned to his car to see Rabindranauth stuck in the backseat. The following exchange is, fortunately, available for your viewing pleasure!

A suspected thief was caught trapped inside a Corvette by the car's surprised owner in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 16. https://t.co/WFudILfBu3 pic.twitter.com/2k3yUdP8N5 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) September 19, 2024

"The car's electrical components don't function without the keys, and fortunately, he didn't know about the manual door release under the seat," Solano later told Local 10. As the story goes, the police arrive, Rabindranauth is arrested and charged with burglary, and Solano walks away with a heck of a story to tell at dinner parties!

Car Thief Has His Heist Ruined By High-Quality Security System

To add insult to injury, Solano concluded this baffling would-be theft with a PSA about car vigilance! "Just be alert, you know when you're getting in and out of your car, be vigilant, be alert of your surroundings," Solano warns. Prudent words to live by!

Usually, I'd consult the internet for its opinion. But I need to get this off my chest. Can you imagine almost stealing what certainly would've been a solid financial gain if you managed to sell it (or whatever it is car thieves do to make money off a successful heist) and realizing you can't even get out?

Wait. Why was he trying to get out anyway? Did he realize he couldn't start the car to steal it? Did he get cold feet and decide he didn't want to steal it anymore? At that point, you're locked in, man. Your window of time to back out of the deal was before breaking into the car. You can't go all that way and be a coward at the finish line!