Car Plows Into Christmas Market Injuring Several People

As someone who has previously lived in a small town with an internationally recognized Christmas market, I can understand why someone would want to smash their car through the sheds, turning them into firewood.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In Chipping Sodbury, a town name that could only come from the English Westcountry, a man did just that. The elderly driver seemingly lost control coming out of his parking space, hitting several people with his car.

The man was presumed to be around 80. He finally had enough mulled wine to take his frustrations at the overpriced baubles and trinkets into his own hands. In the low-speed collision, he managed to take down seven people. However, none were critically injured by the car at the Christmas market.

A spokesperson from the local force gave a statement. "We'd like to reassure people that despite the large emergency response no one is currently described as having either life-threatening or life-changing injuries. Two young children, including a baby, have gone to hospital." Here, they will be taken good care of, and be ready for more festivities in no time.

Car or No, the Christmas Market Must Go On

Despite this incident, the Christmas market shows no sign of slowing. A statement on the Chipping Sodbury Facebook page cleared things up. "As many of you are aware there has been an incident at the top of the High Street. We have been advised by the police not to cancel today's event so the remainder of the High Street from Hobbs House Bakery down towards Broad Street and Horse Street is still open." Nothing will stop the revelers from reveling.

The force at Chipping Sodnbury clearly didn't have a lot going on this fine wintery morning. In response to the small accident with the car, five ambulances, an air ambulance, and several other resources arrived at the Christmas Market. This overwhelming response was absolutely necessary.

Of course, Christmas markets are supposed to be a time for festivities, and spending $25 on a cold hot dog. Nobody expects to be getting hit by a car while buying overpriced ornaments. Thankfully, nobody was badly hurt in this small incident. Hopefully, the driver of the car will be required to take a test again before getting behind the wheel.