Capri Sun Switches From Pouches to Bottles and People are Upset

These companies are hell bent on ruining childhoods. They discontinue certain foods and drinks, they get rid of TV shows. Everything we love inevitably fades into distant memories. It looks like we can add Capri Sun to that list as well.

Recently, Capri Sun unveils new versions of their drinks, particularly with the aim towards adults. Currently, they plan on rolling out their 3 primary flavors to start: fruit punch, strawberry kiwi, and pacific cooler. In theory, it should be a good idea. As a grown adult, we should be happy at the prospect of more juice and the ability to move around with the drink. However, not everyone appears to be happy about this change.

People Are in Shambles Over The Capri Sun Pivot From Pouches to Bottles

I do not get this switch one bit. The straw and the pouch is their one sense of distinction from the rest of the juices out there. Moreover, it's not like the perfect juice or anything. Frankly, half of the appeal is that childlike innocence you get when you burst into a Capri Sun and poke a straw through it. If I wanted to drink a juice out of a bottle or a cup, I'd just go get a lemonade or the Welch's passionfruit.

Evidently, I'm not alone in this restlessness. Take one user, who is still trying to wrap their head around this shift for Capri Sun. "I feel like it's not an exaggeration to say this is one of the most shocking product changes in the history of food & beverage," they express.

Similarly, another person shares my sentiments in Capri Sun getting rid of what makes them stand out. "i truly believe they'll lose business over this bc caprisun doesn't even taste that good," they tweet. "and as a child i feel like all my friends liked about it was that when it was empty we could use the straw to make it look full again."

One running joke sees people laugh how modern circumstances sees companies getting rid of what we love. "back in my day Capri Sun used to have straws, but not anymore because of poke," they joke.