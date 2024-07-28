Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out Against The Olympics Following Opening Ceremony

Candace Cameron Bure took to social media to speak out against The Olympics following its controversial Opening Ceremony in Paris. In particular, several conservative and religious viewers took issue with Paris recreating The Last Supper. The Last Supper is a famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci that recreates Jesus' last meal with his disciples.

Bure and other viewers felt the ceremony intentionally mocked and distorted it.

"I love the Olympic Games..." she started out. "My husband is a two-time Olympic medalist. So is my brother-in-law and my father-in-law is a three-time Olympic medalist. And I have many friends that have competed in games over the years. And it's something as a kid I have always loved."

However, she said the event made her angry.

"To watch such an incredible and wonderful event ... and see the opening ceremonies completely blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting," she said. "And it made me so sad... Trust me. It makes me mad. But I'm more sad. Because I'm sad for souls... I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God's heart..."

Candace Cameron Bure Angred By Olympics

"Don't get tired of doing good," she said. "Keep sharing the Gospel. And it's not just for the people that openly mock God... There's Christians out there that say, 'Well, I'm a Christian. It didn't really bother me.' Those people need to hear the Gospel too."

However, she said she wasn't going to boycott the Olympics like some suggested. But, Bure didn't have a problem if that's what you want to do.

"As far as the games go, do what you want to do," she said. "You want to boycott? Boycott the games. I'm going to watch the games. I want to support the athletes. There are a lot of great Christian athletes competing as well. But I want to cheer them on. I want to see God getting the glory. And I'm going to watch... But if you feel a conviction not to watch, then don't."

Meanwhile Thomas Jolly, director for the Opening Ceremony, said the event wasn't intended to mock people. "My will is to say we are an immense 'we'..." Jolly said. "In France, we have the right to love each other, as we want, with whoever we want. In France, we have the right to believe. And not to believe. In France, we have many rights."