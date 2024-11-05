Candace Cameron Bure Sends A Strong Message To Followers To Vote

Star of 'Full House' and a number of Hallmark films, Candace Cameron Bure, encourages her followers to 'Vote Like Jesus' in the upcoming elections. What this actually means is anyone's guess, as I am pretty sure there is no evidence of Jesus ever voting. So whatever it means, it's speculative.

Speaking to her Instagram followers, Candace Cameron Bure encouraged her fans to get out there and vote. She shared the 44-minute-long video released by Lakepointe Church YouTube entitled 'How To Vote Like A Christian'. Along with the video, she added a little sticker, reading 'Please Vote' and the message, "Christian... if you are undecided on whether to vote or who to vote for, please watch!!"

She hasn't given any hint as to which side she will be voting for in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. However, Candace Bure is all in favor of her followers getting themselves to the polling stations and casting their vote. Honestly, I agree. Even a spoiled ballot is better than not showing up at all.

Candace Brue Says Vote Like Jesus

I am not entirely sure what Candace Bure meant when she shared the Vote Like Jesus video, and you couldn't pay me enough to sit through 44 minutes of that insanity. However, I imagine it has something to do with a duty of care. Voting is a way to push for something you believe is right, even if you think the entire election process is a sham. This is what I feel she is getting at with this.

In a quote taken from the video, Howerton, the speaker, says that "30 million Bible-believing Christians abdicated their spiritual responsibility and did not vote in the last Presidential election. That last election was decided by a strategically placed 42,000 votes." He, again, has not pitched in for any one candidate but is making a point.

As a democratic person of faith, it is a duty to vote for what you believe is morally right. As Candace Bure implies, a godly thing can be done by casting a vote. By voting for what you believe brings the most kindness and hope into the world, you will 'Vote Like Jesus'. Well, that's what I got from it anyway.