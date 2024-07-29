Candace Cameron Bure Doubles Down On Anger Over Olympics Opening Ceremony

Candace Cameron Bure won't be silenced. The former Full House star doubled down on her anger over the Olympics Opening Ceremony. She accused the event of mocking The Last Supper, which is a painting of the last meal Jesus had with his disciples.

Following a rant on social media, others claimed that the drag performance was representative of the festival of Dionysus. That's the Greek god of wine. Several tried to correct her views, but Bure wasn't having it.

"[He] is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madness etc.," she wrote. "I still don't see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch."

Bure concluded, "In any case, I'm not buying it."

This comes after Bure ranted about the Opening Ceremony on Instagram.

"I love the Olympic Games..." she started out. "My husband is a two-time Olympic medalist. So is my brother-in-law and my father-in-law is a three-time Olympic medalist. And I have many friends that have competed in games over the years. And it's something as a kid I have always loved."

However, she said the ceremony made her mad.

"To watch such an incredible and wonderful event ... and see the opening ceremonies completely blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting," she said. "And it made me so sad... Trust me. It makes me mad. But I'm more sad. Because I'm sad for souls... I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God's heart..."

Candace Cameron Bure Is Angry

"Don't get tired of doing good," she said. "Keep sharing the Gospel. And it's not just for the people that openly mock God... There's Christians out there that say, 'Well, I'm a Christian. It didn't really bother me.' Those people need to hear the Gospel too."

She blasted the Olympics for mocking her religion. "Don't get tired of doing good," she said. "Keep sharing the Gospel. And it's not just for the people that openly mock God... There's Christians out there that say, 'Well, I'm a Christian. It didn't really bother me.' Those people need to hear the Gospel too."

However, despite being angry, Bure's not calling for a boycott.

"As far as the games go, do what you want to do," she said. "You want to boycott? Boycott the games. I'm going to watch the games. I want to support the athletes. There are a lot of great Christian athletes competing as well. But I want to cheer them on. I want to see God getting the glory. And I'm going to watch... But if you feel a conviction not to watch, then don't."