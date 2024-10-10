Canadian Woman Labeled A Serial Killer After Going On Murder Spree

Authorities have labeled a Canadian woman a serial killer after she went on a murder spree over the course of a few days. She allegedly ended up killing three people.

Authorities ultimately arrested 30-year-old Sabrina Kauldhar at a Burlington, Ontario hotel. They're accusing her of killing two men and a woman in Toronto. The killings happened in separate incidents. Police Chief Bill Fordy believes this qualifies her for the label of serial killer.

"I think by definition she is a serial killer," Fordy told reporters at the news conference. "Two or more offenses, so by definition, I think that's a fair comment."

Kauldhar's first murder allegedly happened on October 1. Authorities found a 60-something-year-old woman dead in her home. Fast forward to the following day, and first responders came to John Allan Park in Niagara Falls. They made a grisly discovery of a man with severe injuries.

"Despite medical intervention efforts by Niagara Emergency Medical Services and the Niagara Falls Fire Service, 47-year-old Lance Cunningham was pronounced deceased at the scene," a Niagara Regional Police Service statement said.

Serial Killer

The final murder happened on October 3. Authorities found a man stabbed in a parking lot in a Toronto suburb. They identified the victim as 77-year-old teacher Mario Bilich. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

"Investigators were able to link the Hamilton homicide to the recent murder in John Allen Park in Niagara Falls, determining the suspect matched the description in both cases," police said. "An additional link was made to the active homicide investigation from October 1 in Toronto."

So how were authorities able to identify the Canadian woman as the potential serial killer? Both Cunningham and Bilich appeared to be randomly targeted acts of aggression. We're not sure how they were pinpointed. But perhaps, she targeted them since they appeared to be alone when attacked.

However, authorities identified that the deceased Toronto woman had links to the serial killer suspect. At this time, they're not ready to reveal the identity and how the two are reportedly linked to one another.

Following the arrest, they charged Kaudlhar with first-degree murder for the Hamilton killing. They also charged her for second-degree murder in the following two deaths.