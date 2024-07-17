Can Travis Kelce Balance Football & Taylor Swift? His Coach Thinks So

It's a tall task to balance all of the distractions when you're as famous and busy as Travis Kelce. His job on the football field takes precedent. He thrives and gives his all to the game and his teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Travis also has to juggle his responsibilities off of the field as well. He's in the most high profile relationship in the world with the biggest artist in the world Taylor Swift. That comes with the rampant public speculation, unnecessary drama, and the invasion of privacy from paparazzi. Moreover, that doesn't even mention basic relationship responsibilities behind the scenes. It's easy to wonder if it's all a little too much, if one of his roles wanes. His coach Andy Reid believes Kelce can pull it all off.

Andy Reid Talks About The Necessary Balance Between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Recently, Andy Reid sits down for a podcast interview with Dianna Russini. Naturally, the big Kelce/Swift relationship comes up in conversation. Ultimately, Andy Reid never worries about Travis' commitment to the game of football and his team. "He can handle it. I think there's a great escape for him," Reid says. "I said that about Taylor, too — she comes to the games, she can kind of escape having to be the show. And when he goes to her concerts, she's the star, and he can be hanging out and be the support or the water boy."

Ultimately, it's the role playing that Reid finds important. In a lot of ways, Travis and Taylor's relationship can be likened to football too. Kelce isn't making plays on defense in addition to his work at tight end. He has to have faith in the defense and watch the plays on the sidelines too. Similarly, Travis can take a backseat and support Taylor when she's in the spotlight. Vice versa, Taylor gracefully bows out when it's time for Kelce to take the front seat.