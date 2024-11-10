Can Shaboozey Win Country Music 'Song of The Year' at The Grammys?

Grammy season is almost here and it could be a big one for country music. Recently, The Recording Academy nominated Shaboozey for five different awards at The Grammys. Altogether, he has the chance to win Best New Artist, best country song, best country solo performance, best melodic rap performance and one for a David Guetta produced remix. Most notably, he earns a nomination for 'Song of The Year,' one of the most prestigious awards you could bring home.

Shaboozey reacts in elation when speaking with Billboard about the honor. "It's just amazing. A dream come true. The Grammys are the pinnacle of music. It's something you watch from the outside... I'm pretty sure I've been mentioning going to the Grammys or winning a Grammy since I was 17 years old. To now have another thing ticked off my bucket list is a blessing," Shaboozey says. "The most exciting part about all this is being able to listen to your music and be like, 'Damn, I'm not capping anymore. I really got that Grammy that I talked about in that song I made in 2014!' Manifestation, man. Now I can really talk my sh-!"

The question remains: How likely is it that Shaboozey wins 'Song of the Year' at the big show and bring that prestige back to country music?

Shaboozey Gets Five Nominations at The Grammys... Can He Win The Big One for Country?

The last time country music brought in the 'Song of The Year' Grammy was back in 2011 with Lady A's classic "Need You Now" bringing home the award. It's something of a stretch to call Bonnie Raitt's win a couple years ago an actual country song. It's closer to rock or blues than anything you would hear at the CMA Awards. So this puts Shaboozey in rarified air with the Academy.

If this was a numbers game, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" would be the surefire winner out of all the other options. He's only a few weeks away from staying at number one for the longest time ever. However, their criteria is a muddy and unclear one. Moreover, Shaboozey faces some stiff competition. There's more established acts like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars. Additionally, there are some pop darlings like Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan that make a country win uncertain. But it should be said that Shaboozey being in this space should do a lot for his career regardless.