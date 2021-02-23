You Can Buy a Humvee from the U.S. Government for as Little as $2K

Need a new vehicle? The United States Department of Defense will sell you a military Humvee for a real bargain. The surplus inventory needs to go, so they're priced to move.

Most surplus Humvees and trucks cost between $2,000-10,000 in an auction-style format. Even better? Most have extremely low mileage -- as in, somewhere between 10,000-35,000 miles. A lot of them come from the 1990s.

You can check out all the available inventory at auction site GovPlanet.com. That's the official online marketplace sanctioned by the U.S. Government for selling military surplus. But you better hurry.

So far, the site has moved nearly 190,000 sales. They have a wide array of inventory currently listed. Whether you want an HMMWV 4 Door Hard Top or Soft Top, or a Chevrolet pickup, there are a lot of options. And the pricing can't be beat.

Humvees, in many ways, embody the U.S. military image. The nickname comes from the full name of the vehicles: High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle. Adapted from World War II-era Jeeps, Humvees first came into prevalence in the early 1980s.

These light tactical vehicles are utilized by the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and National Guard. Most vehicles were distributed by AM General or Oshkosh, and feature a v8 diesel engine and three-speed automatic transmission on a troop carrier body.

Before they were demilitarized, the Humvees were used both in the USA and in countries like Iraq. Now, these military vehicles are located in sites across the country, including California, Utah and Georgia. You'll have to pay a little extra if you want your new vehicle shipped to your home.

Nowadays, the average cost of a fully-equipped military Humvee is over $220,000, which makes the one you're about to drop a couple thousand on a real steal! Of course, modern military Humvees have a few more upgrades (and armor) than those available at the surplus.

This article was originally published in 2017. It was updated on Feb. 23, 2021 to reflect the current prices.

