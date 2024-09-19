California Yacht Loaded With Fireworks Bursts Into Flames

A 100-foot yacht docked at California's Marina del Rey abruptly exploded late Wednesday night. Per KTLA 5, first responders and concerned residents alike watched as fireworks erupted from the burning yacht. You can watch the subsequent insanity for yourself!

Fireworks go off before a yacht explodes in Marina del Rey https://t.co/BZQddygkjR pic.twitter.com/DkEoOIdb5e — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) September 19, 2024

Before you express too much concern, don't worry! Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured in the explosion! Ultimately, all the residents of Marina del Rey received an energetic fireworks show! A KTLA reporter spoke to the yacht's owner, who confirmed to firefighters that the yacht contained fireworks and around 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Further, the fires outside of the yacht were easy for firefighters to tackle. The flames within the yacht, however, proved to be more resilient. "I saw it fully engulfed in flames and like many of us living here heard an explosion and saw fireworks coming off it, and more flames and then walked down here and captured video of it," one resident told NBC Los Angeles.

A Yacht In California Explodes, Sending Fireworks Into The Sky

Captain Pono Barnes, representing the LA County Fire Department, spoke further about the delicate hand needed to extinguish the flames. "It's a delicate balance with putting the fire out and not sinking the boat, there are a lot of environmental hazards on the boat fuel oil what have you, and so we're doing that delicate dance of putting the fire out but not sinking the vessel in the slip," Barnes stated.

The only thing damaged in this situation was the environment, really. Oh, and the yacht, of course. Maybe a few of the vessels near it might have caught a stray bullet or fireworks rocket. "Those rich f--ers should not get a dime from their insurance company." Oh. Well, then. Thank you, random X user! I guess the situation isn't as light-hearted as I thought!

I should've known better than to consult the internet. You'd think I'd learn my lesson by now, but I suppose I'm predisposed to hope for the best. Is it silly to harbor such hopes regarding online discourse? Yes. Am I likely going to keep falling into that trap? It's a 100% guarantee.