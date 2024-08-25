California Woman Impersonates 'Russian Police' to Kidnap Child

Tragedy nearly strikes in Santa Monica, California when a woman nearly kidnaps an 8 year old child. Moreover, how she allegedly tries it is one of the more bizarre strategies someone could try to lure a child.

Recently, the Santa Monica Police Department arrest 39 year old woman Courtney Perrone. They charge her with with one count of attempted kidnapping someone under 14 years old. Additionally, they tack on one count of false imprisonment by violence and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. She faces a maximum sentence of over six years in prison.

California Woman Tries to Run off With Child By Impersonating Russian Police

The neighbor Mark speaks with different news outlets to break down everything that went down in the intense exchange with the woman. He explains that him and the 8 year old girl are practically like family and they were putting pets into a car. Then, Courtney approaches, with lipstick seemingly smeared on her face, claiming to be 'Russian police.' "She's like my niece, I'm like her 'Uncle Markie,'" he recalls. "When we went to get into the car, I was reaching for the keys ... this lady came running up and she's like, 'That's my daughter, that's my daughter.' She was acting like it was her kid."

Then, Courtney and Mark wrestle over the child. Eventually, Mark wins that battle and puts the 8 year old in the front seat. Afterwards, he tries to get the woman away from them when she pulls out a switchblade from her purse. The neighbor ultimately gets away with the child and everyone is safe. Authorities trace Courtney back to a white BMW and learn that she's homeless, living in a Gelson's parking lot.

Apparently, this isn't Courtney's first run in with the law either. Investigators learn that she currently has warrants stemming all the way from New Hampshire. There, she . Additionally, she's currently on probation for another assault with a deadly weapon charge from this year in Nevada. Evidently, this woman is deeply unwell and has been trying to go on a countrywide tour. Hopefully, she doesn't slip through the cracks again and faces punishment for her actions.