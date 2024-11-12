California Teacher Suspended For Going On Political Rant About Trump

It's never a good day when educators are suspended for speaking their minds about current political situations. The silencing of teachers and lecturers is a quick and slippery slope. But, in a recent turn of events, a teacher has been suspended for speaking his mind on Trump and the recent US presidential election.

Teachers are supposed to be sources of information, teaching students how to critically think, and informing them of things they may have missed. But, I guess there is a limit to just how passionate a teacher can get before it becomes a little overboard. This teacher went on a tirade about Trump that ended with him being suspended.

In a series of subtly recorded videos, a public school teacher is heard to passionately speak about Trump and the Republican win. He lists his reason for his fury, citing Trump's many failures to represent sectors of society.

After being leaked by an X user, the response was outrage for the most part. Parents and others called for his suspension for speaking his mind. One user calls for the harshest punishment. "This teacher, that school, and that school district could be sued under so many different statutes that they'd be bankrupted. I genuinely hope that happens, so that this sort of abuse might not happen to other children in the future." Clearly, opinionated teachers are not well-received.

Suspended Teacher Raises Many Points About Trump And Election

The political situation surrounding Trump had clearly distressed the now suspended teacher. He is heard to raise several points with the students, asking them to look around them and question their beliefs. His approach was direct, and probably slightly out of place for a public school. But, he raised some very current topics regardless.

"Trump said people who fight for the military are stupid cowards. He got drafted into Vietnam and faked medical paperwork to get out of it. Is that someone you idolize? Why did he win the election? A rapist draft dodging coward. Treasonous scum. Why would he win?" pic.twitter.com/NKnYREHt6K — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

The suspended teacher talks about some of the things Trump has said about the Latino community. "I know a lot of Latino men on this campus that love Donald Trump and he has called their mothers rapists. He has called their fathers rapists.. and they did vote for him." He then questions why any Latino would ever vote for someone like that.

In his impassioned speech to his students, he makes the all too commonly used comparison of Trump to Hitler. He states, "Can you end up in a concentration camp in your lifetime? YES! Can you end up with no human rights? YES! .. has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? YES! Does he embody some of Hitler's ideas? YES!" It is a cheap comparison to make, used the world over in reference to many politicians.

The suspended teacher has his views and his researched opinions about Trump. However, he needs to know his crowd, and be a little more careful with his audience, it seems.

Know Your Audience

The problem lies not with the rant about Trump, but audience of the suspended teacher. A lecture like this wouldn't be out of place for a university. Open adult minds go to university to be challenged and challenge back. But, this class was in a high school.

BREAKING: The principal just emailed parents about a potential student walkout tomorrow.



"Any students who choose to leave class for a walkout will be marked absent and can face other disciplinary action."



What about the teacher's disciplinary action, @MorenoValleyUSD? pic.twitter.com/psSIiR7Fk8 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 12, 2024

In this case, the teacher has seen some support from his students who heard his feelings on Trump and feel that he shouldn't be suspended. A number of the class, and school, are staging a walkout to protest against his suspension. It appears several kids support his right to free speech, regardless of his views.