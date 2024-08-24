California Superintendent Fired Over Allegedly Ignoring Bullying Accusations

Sometimes, people take their teasing and pranks way too far. Consequently, it causes them to stress so much, it takes them to the hospital. By that point, you teeter far too much into bullying territory. It's unacceptable. Moreover, it's even worse when those in positions of power willfully ignore these issues. This is what causes this California superintendent to lose her gig.

Recently, Antioch, California superintendent Stephanie Anello loses her job. The school board unanimously votes to fire her with a hefty applause from those at the hearing. This comes after many accusations claiming she protects the school's director of maintenance Kenneth Turnage. Given their personal friendship with one another, workers feel as if Anello would ignore the many bullying reports they file.

Superintendent and Supervisor Allegedly Use Positions of Power to Bully Those Underneath Them

The number of people who take umbrage with Turnage's antics are plentiful. Particularly, maintenance worker Jim Kesser claims that the supervisor ordered other workers to move his desk up to the roof. Moreover, he says that Turnage does this in an act of public humiliation. However, grievances go nowhere and the superintendent seemingly ignores these situations.

Unfortunately, the superintendent didn't take it very seriously and Kesser ends up in the hospital. The whole ordeal causes him to suffer massive panic attacks. Jim isn't the only one either. Reports say 3 other workers go on medical leave due to Turnage's intimidation. One person even retires early because of the toxic workplace.

Once the vote passes through and the superintendent loses her job, Anello keeps things pretty formal. She admits to 'mixed emotions' in an email but expresses vague gratitude nonetheless. "I have been fortunate to have such a long and meaningful career in AUSD for the past 25 plus years beginning as a substitute teacher and culminating in these past eight years as superintendent," she writes. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve you, and I look forward to your future success."