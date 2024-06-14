California Senate Bans Schools From Telling Parents About Child's Pronoun Changes

The issue of identity is a hot topic within the state of California and now the Senate is doing something about the use of pronouns.

Recently, the state approves a proposal for a bill that issues teachers to respect a child's preferred pronouns without needing to notify parents on the matter. The goal is to enforce a safe environment for children, particularly if their personal households don't support the child's form of expression. Moreover, any form of sexual orientation or gender identity isn't disclosed without the child's specific approval.

Pronouns Are a Hot Subject In California Schools

Naturally, this stirs up a ton of debate. A transgender man named Kai believes this gives queer kids someone they can trust. Kai found strength and comfort confiding in his teacher before graduating. This trust was crucial when he was struggling after suicide attempts. Now, he wants that trust for other kids. "Having a trusted adult is paramount to ensuring a queer kid makes it to their next birthday," Kai says. "If you care about kids, you'll enact this legislation that will protect their well-being and protect their lives."

Conversely, Republican state senator Kelly Seyarto argues the opposite. Representing Murrieta, California, he believes that parental transparency is the key. "If we include the parents, that's the best way to take something from people being angry and mad to developing a solution that works for everybody," he argues.

Similarly, some feel like the assumption that parents will inherently react negatively is rash. Greg Burt, vice president of the California Family Council, says, "You don't assume that all parents are unsafe. That shouldn't be the assumption."

Ultimately, the bill's fate lies in the California State Assembly. It needs to pass its way through committees and then the floor. After all is said and done, the bill reaches Governor Gavin Newsom for the big seal of approval. Now, any issues revolving around a children's pronouns in the state are settled in the court, to varying decisions.