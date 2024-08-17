California Residents Report Multiple Sightings Of UFOs — See Video

What's going on in California? Several California residents have reported sightings of UFOs in the skies over the past 24-hours. But I wouldn't necessarily prepare for an Independence Day scenario just yet.

"Multiple individuals have shared their accounts, describing a bright light, a hovercraft-like aircraft, and unusual flight patterns," the social media community 661 Lasd And Lacofd Calls noted on X.

Meanwhile, another user shared a video of what appeared to be UFOS in California. Of course, it could have been drones as well. Check out the video below and let us know what you think.

They captioned it, "More eerie footage of the Mass UFO spotting in Palmdale and Lancaster, California has surfaced, this is possibly the clearest and closest footage of a UFO formation. In this footage one UFO can be seen coming towards the camera man and vanish in thin air. The second footage show MULTIPLE UFOs flying at a low altitude in an eerie line, this is truly fascinating."

UFOs In California

Meanwhile, some other users noted they saw an unidentified flying object on the Ring app. "Me and my daughter were hanging out in the backyard when we both thought we saw a shooting star falling east. It stopped very abruptly and zigzagged going north," one person wrote. "Checking to see if anyone else saw it or if we're both going crazy."

"Look at this weird UFO I just filmed in my backyard," another person wrote on X. They also shared a video of lights in the sky.

"You guys... You won't believe what I just saw," another Ring app member posted. "I saw (a) UFO. I was walking my dog in my backyard and saw a bright light in the sky. ... Please tell me I'm not the only one who saw it!"

Meanwhile, skeptics are out in full force.

One wrote, "You guys are all getting PLAYED very hard right now with all of you sharing this as a UFO." Another wrote, "You do realize there are these awesome things called drones, right?" Another wrote, "Are UFOs really using lightbulbs at this point?" Yet another wrote, "If UFOs are real, it makes sense they'd be checking out California. The weirdness of Earth is probably just as fascinating to them as it is to us."