California Man Accused Of Selling $10,000 Worth Of Fake Luke Combs Tickets

A California man, Khristopher Dorn, 51, has been accused of selling an abundance of fake Luke Combs concert tickets. Authorities have been investigating the case since June. He posed as a promoter and convinced his victims that he worked for prestigious companies.

Videos by Wide Open Country

He offered them tickets to a suite in the SoFi Stadium for a Luke Combs concert scheduled for June. Although the case has been going on for months, the Hesperia Police Department shared the story once more on their Facebook, likely in a bid to bring forth more victims.

The investigation into the fake tickets began in June as many people reported their tickets or ticket refunds had never arrived. Authorities have said that Dorn made off with $9,900 from fake ticket sales.

The con artist, according to the report, has an extensive criminal record. He has performed such antics in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia. With an extensive past in fraud and theft, it's no wonder he's currently a lead suspect in this case.

Con Artist Accused Of Selling Fake Luke Combs Tickets

According to VVNG, spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said that Dorn has not yet been arrested as the investigation is still ongoing.

It is unclear exactly why more victims of the crime are being sought by the police. It may be in an attempt to solidify their picture of his operations, or merely to provide them with some sort of compensation.

The more victims they gather, the more information they can discern about the grand theft, which is always helpful.

If you know anyone who was duped into buying fake tickets for a Luke Combs show in June this year, please reach out to the Hesperia Police Department. You can contact the department at (760) 947-1500. Detective K. Campbell is the reference for the case, according to the report.

When purchasing tickets, always make sure you're buying through a reliable and trusted source. If ever an individual is included in the purchasing of ticket sales, make sure to look further or double-check official websites.

Although cheaper tickets may be desirable, I'm sure you'd rather actually attend the concert than get robbed.