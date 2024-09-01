California Grandmother Dies After Suicidal Man Jumps Off Highway and Onto Her Car

Tragedy strikes in California as a grandmother passes away from a senseless tragedy.

Recently, Margarita Novela Galindo sits comfortably in the passenger seat next to her husband Florencio. They ride on one of their local highways, business as usual. Conversely, one man threatens to end his life on the overpass above them. The local fire department quickly try to scramble to the scene. However, it was already too late. The man jumps and crashes through Galindo's side of the windshield, landing on the grandmother. Florencio comes away uninjured by the tragedy.

Suicidal Man Jumps Off Highway Overpass and Kills California Grandmother

Authorities desperately rush Galindo over to the hospital to be treated for her critical injuries. However, weeks go by and the grandmother eventually succumbs to her injuries in the ICU.

Now, her grieving kids support Florencio in the aftermath of the grandmother's death. Galindo's son David launches a GoFundMe to account for funeral services so the burden doesn't rest fully on their shoulders. "She fought bravely for nearly three weeks, but on August 28th, the doctors told us that she wouldn't recover. Tragically, my mom passed away, leaving behind me, my brother, my sister, and her seven grandchildren," he writes. "My dad is now alone without the love of his life. It's incredibly unfair that her life was taken because someone else didn't want theirs."

Additionally, David's sister Stephanie expresses her frustrations over the loss. The anger solely lies in the idea that this is the end, that this was how destiny dictates her mother's life. Moreover, the grandchildren are now left without their grandmother. "I'm just sad and a little angry that was her destiny, her end," she emphasizes. "She goes out for a trip and then she just never comes back. And that's my anger. That we never said 'Bye.'"

Ultimately, Florencio is speechless but he doesn't hold any ill will towards the suicidal man. Rather, he just struggles to process his grief, life without his wife. As it stands, the GoFundMe for the grandmother stands at $19,021 out of their $25,000 goal.