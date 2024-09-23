California Firefighter Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson

A fire department disgrace. After reportedly starting five fivers between August and September, Cal Fire law enforcement arrested Robert Matthew Hernandez in Healdsburg, California. This year alone, fires have already consumed close to a million acres, causing countless evacuations in the state of California.

The fires allegedly caused by Hernandez were the Alexander Fire (August 15), the Windsor River Road Fire (September 8), the Geysers Fire (September 12), and the Geyser and Kinley Fires (September 14). These happened in Sonoma County, a land known for its vineyards and wines. Fortunately, the fire crews extinguished the aforementioned fires, which ended up burning less than an acre combined.

While the motive behind the alleged arson is unknown, Cal Fire has issued a statement. "I am appalled to learn one of our employees would violate the public's trust and attempt to tarnish the tireless work of the 12,000 women and men of Cal Fire," said Joe Tyler, Cal Fire's director and fire chief.

Thanks to the help of citizen and fire official "vigilance", Robert Matthew Hernandez was captured and later charged with five counts of arson to forest land. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, he was later held in lieu of two million dollar bail.

The Fire Spreads

Cindy Foreman, Division Cheif of the Sonoma County Fire District was appalled by Hernandez's actions. "That's someone that's supposed to be out in the community protecting us. But they're actually putting us all at risk," she said.

Herandez's estranged wife talked with ABC7 and said: "I don't think anyone will have any idea that this had been happening," and that she is "a hundred percent in shock."

Firefighter arson continues to be a major concern for fire departments all across the country. Cal Fire alone has arrested 91 suspected arsonists in 2024. According to a National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) report: "History suggests that firefighter arson is not a new phenomenon. In fact, the number of media reports suggests there are likely over 100 arrests per year."

The report continues: "While this is still small in comparison to the over 1 million firefighters nationwide, the impact of these incidents is profound on the department, the community, and the fire setter."