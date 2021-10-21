'The Cajun Queen': The Story Behind Jimmy Dean's Eerie Tall Tale

In Jimmy Dean's classic country song "Big Bad John," the titular character's nasty reputation as a cruel dude stems in part from him murdering a guy in New Orleans during a fight over an unnamed Cajun queen. John proves to be a hero by song's end, sacrificing himself to save his fellow miners.

Just like Feleena in Marty Robbins' "El Paso" got her own sequel song (titled "Feleena (From El Paso)"), John's love interest takes center stage in the bizarre, Halloween playlist-worthy song "The Cajun Queen."

The musical tall tale's namesake finds John buried from a mining disaster and brings him back to life. Zombie John and his queen then return to New Orleans and go on to have 110 grandchildren.

A truly strange song is even wilder when you consider that its intro gets used in Jimmy Dean sausage commercials. Unlike the better-known "Big Bad John," it subconsciously informs decisions in the frozen foods section.

It wasn't the first telling of Queenie's story. Dottie West recorded answer song "My Big John" in 1961, telling a way less fantastical tale about John's significant other coming to town.

"Big Bad John" topped the country, easy listening and pop charts in 1961. A year later, "The Cajun Queen" reached a respectable No. 16 on the country charts and crossed over to pop's Top 25.

A separate song from 1962 focuses on one of John's children, "Little Bitty Big John."

"The Cajun Queen" Lyrics

She kinda breezed into town from New Orleans

And said, "Boys, I'm Big John's Cajun Queen

Now, I didn't come here to argue or waste anybody's time

I just come to get my man from your dirty old mine

'Cause he moves me

Now where you give up's where old Queenie's gonna start

'Cause I got a powerful love in my heart

So just show me the hole way down in the ground

And tell the whole wide world Big John's been found

And he's livin'

So down in the mine without a sign of a light

Old Queenie went a-lookin' for John that night

She found him there at the bottom of the pit

And placed a red-hot kiss on his cold blue lips

He started breathin' (aah)

She waited a minute and then she kissed him again

And old John got the power of a hundred men

Up he come a-clawin' and a-diggin' like a mole

And said, "come on Queenie, we're gonna leave this hole"

They started walkin'

Now a roar from the crowd greeted this fine pair

As they both walked out in that cool night air

And up for silence went Big John's hand

And the Queen said, "I told you I'd get my man

'Cause he moves me"

You can find them today, they're down in New Orleans

Big Bad John and his Cajun Queen

They're a little bit wrinkled from the strain of time

But their love's just as strong as that night in the mine

A hundred-and-ten grandchildren

Now the moral of this story has a real clear omen

Don't you ever underestimate the power of a woman

