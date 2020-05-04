Country and Pop Singer-Songwriter Cady Groves Dies at Age 30

Cady Groves, a Nashville-based country and pop singer-songwriter, died Saturday (May 2), reportedly of natural causes. She was 30 years old.

A series of tweets by her brother Cody Groves announced Cady's death.

"Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated," he said in his original post. "Rest In Peace little sis."

Per People, foul play and self-harm have been ruled out while the family awaits the final coroner's report.

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced," Cody wrote on social media. "Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."

Cady, an Emporia, Kansas native, began her recording career with the EPs A Month of Sundays (2009) and The Life of a Pirate (2010).

From there, she landed a deal with RCA Records and toured in 2010 with the likes of Third Eye Blind, Good Charlotte and All Time Low as part of the Bamboozle Road Show.

Collaborators over the years include the late country producer and songwriter busbee, county hit-writer Shane McAnally and Americana tastemaker Jim Lauderdale, plus Savan Kotecha, Kristian Lundin and Carl Falk. Additional projects included groups The Ready Set and Plug In Stereo.

She had recently signed with Nashville-based label Thirty Tigers. Per a statement, her family wants her debut with the label, originally slated for this summer, to get a posthumous release.

Noteworthy songs include "Oil and Water," "Crying Game," "This Little Girl" and "Love Actually."

Cady's the third member of her family to die at a young age. Her brother Casey Groves died in 2007 at age 28, while sister Kelly Groves, also age 28, passed away in 2014.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, the family requests donations in Cady's name to MusiCares and the Music Health Alliance.

