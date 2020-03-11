The Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak tent can hold you, your dog, your hunting entourage, your family, your friends, their dogs, your gear, their gear.

This tent from Cabela's is really big. But if you're setting up camp for an extended period of time and not carrying it in for miles then it's perfect.

The tent is 13-by-27 feet, more spacious than my apartment, and is even equipped with a stove jack and multi-paneled windows.

It has 10 sturdy poles and Cabela's proprietary tent material, X-treme Tent Cloth, It is rugged, highly water resistant and has quality tear/puncture strength.

The tent has two doors, including a screen door, with an awning over the entrance. It sleeps 11.

The Ultimate Alaknak tent makes the ultimate base camp, hunting camp, if you just want a lot of space in your tent or if you have nine kids and want to get away for the weekend.

The tent is 127 pounds and costs $1,500 at Cabela's.

This could be your portable deer or fishing camp this summer. Maybe just hire a pack mule to bring it into the backcountry.

