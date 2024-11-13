BYU Cheerleading Coach Knocked Out By Bottle of Water In Wild Moment

A cheerleading coach was knocked out cold by a soaring water bottle in a wild video. Police are investigating the incident, as the video shows the water bottle being thrown from the stands. It's unclear if the coach was the intended target, however.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The BYU Cougars played against Utah and scored a last-minute 22-21 win in a historic game for the team. Cougars fan Jessica Hellewell was recording with her phone at the end of the game. By chance, she captured the moment the water bottle struck the coach.

In the video obtained by DesertNews, the cheerleading coach collapses immediately upon being hit. Thankfully, a fellow cheerleader was by her side to safely lower her to the ground. Others and the police gathered around.

It is currently unknown who threw the water bottle, although we know it was thrown from the Utah side of the stadium.

Frustrated Fan Throws Water Bottle And Hits Cheerleader Coach

The coach, Jocelyn Allan, took to her Instagram story to update her friends and family. "At the conclusion of tonight's BYU/Utah game, a Utah fan in the table seats in the south endzone threw a water bottle and threw me directly in the head," she extensively wrote. It's likely the Utah fan was frustrated at the last minute streak-ending win by the Cougars.

She adds that, "Police are going over video footage to identify the seats that it came from (we have a pretty good idea)." She didn't share any more details about the apparent suspect.

The coach ends her statement with, "If you saw the incident, or have any info on the family who owns that particular box, please contact me. Thank you!"

Stevi Ginolfi took to X to share Allan's story by posting her story to gain more reach. A couple hours later, without further comment, Ginolfi wrote, "Update: they're pretty sure they found the person." Her link to Allan is unknown, and so is the source of her information.

The investigation is officially still ongoing, so until something is said we can only assume the suspect is still being apprehended. No official comment has been made yet by anyone.